Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1792.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1797.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1794.05 and closed slightly lower at 1792.90. The stock reached a high of 1804.25 and a low of 1783.10 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 1,373,055 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1836.05 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 473,090 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 8.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191818
    Buy12121314
    Hold7788
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26001 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1792.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1804.25 & 1783.1 yesterday to end at 1797.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

