Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1794.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1792.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1804.25 and a low of ₹1783.10 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,373,055 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1836.05 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 473,090 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804.25 & ₹1783.1 yesterday to end at ₹1797.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend