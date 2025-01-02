Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1775 and closed at ₹1772.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1794.4 and a low of ₹1762 during the day. HDFC Bank's market capitalization stands at ₹1,355,932 crore. Over the past year, the stock has recorded a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a BSE volume of 110,695 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1797.47
|Support 1
|1764.57
|Resistance 2
|1812.18
|Support 2
|1746.38
|Resistance 3
|1830.37
|Support 3
|1731.67
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 9.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1794.4 & ₹1762 yesterday to end at ₹1782.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.