Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1772.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1782.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.