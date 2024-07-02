Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1682, reached a high of ₹1707.75, and a low of ₹1680.75 before closing at ₹1683.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,296,994.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8, and the low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 950,715 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1714.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 0.22% to ₹1714.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|7.99%
|6 Months
|0.42%
|YTD
|-0.24%
|1 Year
|0.22%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1714.33
|Support 1
|1687.33
|Resistance 2
|1724.17
|Support 2
|1670.17
|Resistance 3
|1741.33
|Support 3
|1660.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 10.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 950 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1707.75 & ₹1680.75 yesterday to end at ₹1683.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend