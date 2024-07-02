Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1683.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1704.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1682, reached a high of 1707.75, and a low of 1680.75 before closing at 1683.55. The market capitalization stood at 1,296,994.65 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8, and the low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 950,715 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 1714.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 0.22% to 1714.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months7.99%
6 Months0.42%
YTD-0.24%
1 Year0.22%
02 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11714.33Support 11687.33
Resistance 21724.17Support 21670.17
Resistance 31741.33Support 31660.33
02 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 10.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22511 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 950 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1683.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1707.75 & 1680.75 yesterday to end at 1683.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

