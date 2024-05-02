Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1533.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's 1517.05
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1533.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

25 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 1517.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at 1530 and closed at 1528.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1539.4, and the low was 1514.4. The market capitalization stood at 1152489.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 248830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32:38 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1520.05 and a high price of 1537.2 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:49:05 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1533.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1533.55 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1540.52 , 1547.08 , 1557.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1523.87 , 1513.78 , 1507.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:16:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1534, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1534 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1510.17 and 1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:57:49 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1520.08
10 Days1515.41
20 Days1503.72
50 Days1458.91
100 Days1525.65
300 Days1550.52
02 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:37:56 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:11:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 22.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:04:35 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1532.15, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1532.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1510.17 and 1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:38:58 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:10:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.21%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:04:34 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1520.05 and a high of 1537.2.

02 May 2024, 12:34:40 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1520.08
10 Days1515.41
20 Days1503.72
50 Days1458.91
100 Days1525.65
300 Days1550.52
02 May 2024, 12:16:39 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1532.45, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1532.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1510.17 and 1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1537.13 and 1527.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1527.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 1537.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:25:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1531.25, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1531.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1510.17 and 1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:11:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.96% to reach 1531.65, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank saw a decline in their share prices, Bank of Baroda's shares were on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.35% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1531.6514.60.961757.81363.451163580.82
ICICI Bank1140.2-11.85-1.031169.3898.85800686.71
Kotak Mahindra Bank1565.05-58.7-3.622063.01605.0310906.04
Punjab National Bank138.3-2.8-1.98142.947.9152282.35
Bank Of Baroda281.750.150.05285.5172.85145703.13
02 May 2024, 10:49:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 83.28% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank has traded 83.28% more volume compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at 1534.3, showing a 1.14% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:39:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1537.2 & a low of 1527.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.13Support 11527.53
Resistance 21541.97Support 21522.77
Resistance 31546.73Support 31517.93
02 May 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock has risen by 1.13% to reach 1534.15. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.19% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1534.1517.11.131757.81363.451165480.05
ICICI Bank1146.95-5.1-0.441169.3898.85805426.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1565.0-58.75-3.622063.01605.0310896.1
Punjab National Bank138.55-2.55-1.81142.947.9152557.62
Bank Of Baroda281.3-0.3-0.11285.5172.85145470.42
02 May 2024, 09:41:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.6%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Hdfc Bank indicate a potential shift in the current trend. The stock may reach a peak or experience a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:31:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1531, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1517.05

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1531 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1510.17 and 1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.27% today, trading at 1521.10. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by -9.93% to 1521.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.83%
3 Months0.52%
6 Months2.95%
YTD-11.07%
1 Year-9.93%
02 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11534.77Support 11510.17
Resistance 21549.43Support 21500.23
Resistance 31559.37Support 31485.57
02 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19393 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04:19 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1528.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1539.4 & 1514.4 yesterday to end at 1528.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue