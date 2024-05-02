Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1533.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's 1517.05

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1530 and closed at ₹1528.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1539.4, and the low was ₹1514.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹1152489.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 248830 shares.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1520.05 and a high price of ₹1537.2 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1533.55 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1540.52 , 1547.08 , 1557.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1523.87 , 1513.78 , 1507.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1534 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1510.17 and ₹1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1520.08
|10 Days
|1515.41
|20 Days
|1503.72
|50 Days
|1458.91
|100 Days
|1525.65
|300 Days
|1550.52
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 22.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1532.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1510.17 and ₹1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1520.05 and a high of ₹1537.2.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1520.08
|10 Days
|1515.41
|20 Days
|1503.72
|50 Days
|1458.91
|100 Days
|1525.65
|300 Days
|1550.52
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1532.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1510.17 and ₹1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 1537.13 and 1527.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1527.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 1537.13.
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1531.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1510.17 and ₹1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.96% to reach ₹1531.65, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank saw a decline in their share prices, Bank of Baroda's shares were on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.35% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1531.65
|14.6
|0.96
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1163580.82
|ICICI Bank
|1140.2
|-11.85
|-1.03
|1169.3
|898.85
|800686.71
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1565.05
|-58.7
|-3.62
|2063.0
|1605.0
|310906.04
|Punjab National Bank
|138.3
|-2.8
|-1.98
|142.9
|47.9
|152282.35
|Bank Of Baroda
|281.75
|0.15
|0.05
|285.5
|172.85
|145703.13
As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank has traded 83.28% more volume compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at ₹1534.3, showing a 1.14% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1537.2 & a low of 1527.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1537.13
|Support 1
|1527.53
|Resistance 2
|1541.97
|Support 2
|1522.77
|Resistance 3
|1546.73
|Support 3
|1517.93
Today, HDFC Bank's stock has risen by 1.13% to reach ₹1534.15. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.19% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1534.15
|17.1
|1.13
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1165480.05
|ICICI Bank
|1146.95
|-5.1
|-0.44
|1169.3
|898.85
|805426.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1565.0
|-58.75
|-3.62
|2063.0
|1605.0
|310896.1
|Punjab National Bank
|138.55
|-2.55
|-1.81
|142.9
|47.9
|152557.62
|Bank Of Baroda
|281.3
|-0.3
|-0.11
|285.5
|172.85
|145470.42
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Hdfc Bank indicate a potential shift in the current trend. The stock may reach a peak or experience a reversal in the near future.
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1531 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1510.17 and ₹1534.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1510.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1534.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.27% today, trading at ₹1521.10. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by -9.93% to ₹1521.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|0.52%
|6 Months
|2.95%
|YTD
|-11.07%
|1 Year
|-9.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1534.77
|Support 1
|1510.17
|Resistance 2
|1549.43
|Support 2
|1500.23
|Resistance 3
|1559.37
|Support 3
|1485.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1539.4 & ₹1514.4 yesterday to end at ₹1528.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
