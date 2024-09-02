Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1638.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1655 and closed at 1638.5. The stock reached a high of 1660.75 and a low of 1622.95. The market capitalization stood at 1244204.46 crore. The 52-week high was 1791.9, while the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1281233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 14.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17915 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1096 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1638.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1660.75 & 1622.95 yesterday to end at 1632.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

