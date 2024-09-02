Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1655 and closed at ₹1638.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1660.75 and a low of ₹1622.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹1244204.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1791.9, while the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1281233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1096 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1660.75 & ₹1622.95 yesterday to end at ₹1632.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend