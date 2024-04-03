Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Gains in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1466.6 and closed at ₹1470.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1494.65, while the low was ₹1465.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank stood at ₹1124303.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 288918 shares.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1487.75
|7.8
|0.53
|1757.8
|1363.45
|830126.23
|ICICI Bank
|1081.25
|-0.05
|0.0
|1113.35
|864.45
|755016.95
|State Bank Of India
|764.4
|-2.95
|-0.38
|793.5
|519.0
|682197.34
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1742.8
|-13.85
|-0.79
|2063.0
|1666.8
|346217.08
|Axis Bank
|1055.3
|7.7
|0.74
|1151.5
|844.05
|324700.19
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1487, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1479.95
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1487, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1471.45 and a high of ₹1486.75 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1490.0 as against previous close of 1494.1
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1476.85 with a bid price of 1485.9 and an offer price of 1486.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 550. The stock has a high open interest of 187,774,950, reflecting strong investor interest.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1479.95
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows the price at ₹1478 with a percent change of -0.13% and a net change of -1.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|-15.26%
|6 Months
|-1.85%
|YTD
|-13.4%
|1 Year
|-8.1%
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1479.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1470.15
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1479.95 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1470.15 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 288,918 shares with a closing price of ₹1470.15.
