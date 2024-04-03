Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Gains in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1479.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1466.6 and closed at 1470.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1494.65, while the low was 1465.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank stood at 1124303.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 288918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1487.757.80.531757.81363.45830126.23
ICICI Bank1081.25-0.050.01113.35864.45755016.95
State Bank Of India764.4-2.95-0.38793.5519.0682197.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1742.8-13.85-0.792063.01666.8346217.08
Axis Bank1055.37.70.741151.5844.05324700.19
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1487, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1479.95

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1487, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1471.45 and a high of 1486.75 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1490.0 as against previous close of 1494.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1476.85 with a bid price of 1485.9 and an offer price of 1486.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 550. The stock has a high open interest of 187,774,950, reflecting strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1479.95

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows the price at 1478 with a percent change of -0.13% and a net change of -1.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.59%
3 Months-15.26%
6 Months-1.85%
YTD-13.4%
1 Year-8.1%
03 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1479.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1479.95 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1470.15 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 288,918 shares with a closing price of 1470.15.

