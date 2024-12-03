Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at ₹1797.65, reflecting stability in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹1808 and a low of ₹1775, indicating some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,379,668 crore, HDFC Bank continues to be a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at ₹1836.05, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 177,517 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1817.1
|Support 1
|1783.95
|Resistance 2
|1829.2
|Support 2
|1762.9
|Resistance 3
|1850.25
|Support 3
|1750.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25779 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1797.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1808 & ₹1775 yesterday to end at ₹1804.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend