Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1797.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1804.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at 1797.65, reflecting stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 1808 and a low of 1775, indicating some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,379,668 crore, HDFC Bank continues to be a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at 1836.05, while the 52-week low is 1363.45, with a trading volume of 177,517 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think

HDFC Bank hit an all-time high of 1,830, driven by superior asset quality, reducing LDR post-merger, MSCI inflows, mutual fund buying, and attractive valuations, signalling potential outperformance ahead.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-bank-nifty-msci-inflows-mf-buying-hdfc-bank-share-valuations-sbi-icici-bank-axis-bank-deposit-growth-npa-11733036668823.html

03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11817.1Support 11783.95
Resistance 21829.2Support 21762.9
Resistance 31850.25Support 31750.8
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 8.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191818
    Buy12121314
    Hold7788
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25779 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1797.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1808 & 1775 yesterday to end at 1804.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

