Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1780.5 and closed at ₹1782.45, with a high of ₹1803 and a low of ₹1774.1. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹1,363,501 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,075 shares for HDFC Bank.
03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1782.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1803 & ₹1774.1 yesterday to end at ₹1793.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.