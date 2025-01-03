Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1782.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1793.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1780.5 and closed at 1782.45, with a high of 1803 and a low of 1774.1. The bank's market capitalization stands at 1,363,501 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,075 shares for HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1782.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1803 & 1774.1 yesterday to end at 1793.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

