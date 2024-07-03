Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 1704.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1730.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1715 and closed at 1704.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1734.9, while the low was 1703. The market capitalization stood at 1,316,623.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 369,445 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22554 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1704.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1734.9 & 1703 yesterday to end at 1704.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

