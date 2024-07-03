Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1715 and closed at ₹1704.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1734.9, while the low was ₹1703. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,316,623.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 369,445 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1734.9 & ₹1703 yesterday to end at ₹1704.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend