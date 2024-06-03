Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 1530.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1572.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1519.9 and closed at 1514.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1535 and the low was 1514.5. The market capitalization stood at 1163923.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1099554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:11:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:53:36 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 2.17% to reach 1564.05, following a similar upward trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive growth, with Nifty rising by 2.73% and Sensex by 2.55%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1564.0533.22.171757.81363.451188194.81
ICICI Bank1142.6523.02.051169.3898.85802407.18
State Bank Of India874.9544.855.4841.0543.15780858.92
Axis Bank1203.4541.73.591196.0910.45371453.31
Kotak Mahindra Bank1711.3531.651.882063.01544.15340202.69
03 Jun 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

03 Jun 2024, 09:33:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1572.4, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1530.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1572.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1562.2. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 3.98% and is currently trading at 1591.75. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has declined by -4.52% to 1591.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months6.73%
6 Months-1.53%
YTD-10.4%
1 Year-4.52%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11541.2Support 11520.2
Resistance 21548.6Support 21506.6
Resistance 31562.2Support 31499.2
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202022
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17731 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 115.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04:21 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1514.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1535 & 1514.5 yesterday to end at 1514.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

