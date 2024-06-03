Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1519.9 and closed at ₹1514.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1535 and the low was ₹1514.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1163923.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1099554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 2.17% to reach ₹1564.05, following a similar upward trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive growth, with Nifty rising by 2.73% and Sensex by 2.55%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1564.05
|33.2
|2.17
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1188194.81
|ICICI Bank
|1142.65
|23.0
|2.05
|1169.3
|898.85
|802407.18
|State Bank Of India
|874.95
|44.85
|5.4
|841.0
|543.15
|780858.92
|Axis Bank
|1203.45
|41.7
|3.59
|1196.0
|910.45
|371453.31
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1711.35
|31.65
|1.88
|2063.0
|1544.15
|340202.69
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1572.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1562.2. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 3.98% and is currently trading at ₹1591.75. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has declined by -4.52% to ₹1591.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|6.73%
|6 Months
|-1.53%
|YTD
|-10.4%
|1 Year
|-4.52%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1541.2
|Support 1
|1520.2
|Resistance 2
|1548.6
|Support 2
|1506.6
|Resistance 3
|1562.2
|Support 3
|1499.2
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 115.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1535 & ₹1514.5 yesterday to end at ₹1514.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend