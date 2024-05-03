Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1518.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1533

40 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 1533 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1520.45 and closed at 1517.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1537.2 and the low was 1520.05. The market capitalization stood at 1165324.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 198548 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:07 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1540 and a low of 1507.25 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:34:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.98%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.95%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:51:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 236.23% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 3 PM is 236.23% higher than yesterday's volume. The current price is 1518.65, showing a decrease of -0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:50:46 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1518.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1533

Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1518.65 - a 0.94% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1539.1 , 1556.55 , 1572.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1505.7 , 1489.75 , 1472.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:33:17 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13:48 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520.5, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1533

The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01:01 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 03:00:35 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1520.08
10 Days1515.41
20 Days1503.72
50 Days1458.91
100 Days1525.65
300 Days1549.89
03 May 2024, 02:48:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 611.90% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 2 PM is 611.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1514.85, showing a decrease of -1.18%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:35:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1524.18 and 1504.53 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1504.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1524.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.13Support 11510.43
Resistance 21520.27Support 21506.87
Resistance 31523.83Support 31503.73
03 May 2024, 02:12:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:02:28 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1512.75, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1533

The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1523.87 & second support of 1513.78 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1507.22. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1507.22 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 01:49:29 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 746.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM has increased by 746.16% compared to yesterday. The price of the shares is currently trading at 1513.8, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:38:31 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

HDFC Bank reached a peak of 1526.9 and a trough of 1507.25 in the prior trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1515.52 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1509.18 and 1504.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11524.18Support 11504.53
Resistance 21535.37Support 21496.07
Resistance 31543.83Support 31484.88
03 May 2024, 01:14:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the upcoming days.

03 May 2024, 01:03:12 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1510.05, and the high price was 1540.

03 May 2024, 12:48:38 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 547.39% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 547.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1524.4, showing an increase of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:37:15 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1526.07 and 1515.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1515.32 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1526.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.32Support 11515.52
Resistance 21530.78Support 21509.18
Resistance 31537.12Support 31504.72
03 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:18:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1522.5, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1533

The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 189.00% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank's trading volume by 11 AM has surged by 189.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1516.45, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:37:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

HDFC Bank reached a high of 1528.75 and a low of 1518.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1520.47 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1514.53 and 1505.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.07Support 11515.32
Resistance 21532.78Support 21511.28
Resistance 31536.82Support 31504.57
03 May 2024, 11:21:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1533

The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:14:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.7% to reach 1522.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1522.3-10.7-0.71757.81363.451156477.71
ICICI Bank1142.32.40.211169.3898.85802161.4
State Bank Of India827.75-2.3-0.28834.6543.15738734.75
Axis Bank1144.55-5.2-0.451182.8854.1353273.41
Kotak Mahindra Bank1570.25-5.55-0.352063.01552.55311939.05
03 May 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:50:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.54% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 23.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1524.6, down by 0.55%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1537.9 & a low of 1523.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11535.12Support 11520.47
Resistance 21543.83Support 21514.53
Resistance 31549.77Support 31505.82
03 May 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:55:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 0.12% to reach 1534.9, following a similar trend to its competitors like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.52% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1534.91.90.121757.81363.451166049.82
ICICI Bank1148.58.60.751169.3898.85806515.25
State Bank Of India835.25.150.62834.6543.15745383.59
Axis Bank1157.17.350.641182.8854.1357147.06
Kotak Mahindra Bank1579.13.30.212063.01552.55313697.15
03 May 2024, 09:40:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1536.15, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1533

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1536.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1523.87 and 1540.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1523.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:18:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 1537.60. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -9.50% to 1537.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months0.34%
6 Months3.76%
YTD-10.36%
1 Year-9.5%
03 May 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11540.52Support 11523.87
Resistance 21547.08Support 21513.78
Resistance 31557.17Support 31507.22
03 May 2024, 08:33:50 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 22.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19602 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1517.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1537.2 & 1520.05 yesterday to end at 1517.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

