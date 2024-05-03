Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1518.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's 1533

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1520.45 and closed at ₹1517.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1537.2 and the low was ₹1520.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1165324.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 198548 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1540 and a low of ₹1507.25 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 3 PM is 236.23% higher than yesterday's volume. The current price is ₹1518.65, showing a decrease of -0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1518.65 - a 0.94% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1539.1 , 1556.55 , 1572.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1505.7 , 1489.75 , 1472.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1520.08
|10 Days
|1515.41
|20 Days
|1503.72
|50 Days
|1458.91
|100 Days
|1525.65
|300 Days
|1549.89
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 2 PM is 611.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1514.85, showing a decrease of -1.18%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1524.18 and 1504.53 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1504.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1524.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.13
|Support 1
|1510.43
|Resistance 2
|1520.27
|Support 2
|1506.87
|Resistance 3
|1523.83
|Support 3
|1503.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1523.87 & second support of ₹1513.78 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1507.22. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1507.22 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The volume of shares traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM has increased by 746.16% compared to yesterday. The price of the shares is currently trading at ₹1513.8, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
HDFC Bank reached a peak of 1526.9 and a trough of 1507.25 in the prior trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1515.52 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1509.18 and 1504.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1524.18
|Support 1
|1504.53
|Resistance 2
|1535.37
|Support 2
|1496.07
|Resistance 3
|1543.83
|Support 3
|1484.88
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the upcoming days.
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1510.05, and the high price was ₹1540.
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 547.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1524.4, showing an increase of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1526.07 and 1515.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1515.32 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1526.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.32
|Support 1
|1515.52
|Resistance 2
|1530.78
|Support 2
|1509.18
|Resistance 3
|1537.12
|Support 3
|1504.72
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1520.08
|10 Days
|1515.41
|20 Days
|1503.72
|50 Days
|1458.91
|100 Days
|1525.65
|300 Days
|1549.89
The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank's trading volume by 11 AM has surged by 189.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1516.45, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
HDFC Bank reached a high of 1528.75 and a low of 1518.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1520.47 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1514.53 and 1505.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.07
|Support 1
|1515.32
|Resistance 2
|1532.78
|Support 2
|1511.28
|Resistance 3
|1536.82
|Support 3
|1504.57
The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1523.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1513.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1513.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.7% to reach ₹1522.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1522.3
|-10.7
|-0.7
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1156477.71
|ICICI Bank
|1142.3
|2.4
|0.21
|1169.3
|898.85
|802161.4
|State Bank Of India
|827.75
|-2.3
|-0.28
|834.6
|543.15
|738734.75
|Axis Bank
|1144.55
|-5.2
|-0.45
|1182.8
|854.1
|353273.41
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1570.25
|-5.55
|-0.35
|2063.0
|1552.55
|311939.05
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 23.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1524.6, down by 0.55%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1537.9 & a low of 1523.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1535.12
|Support 1
|1520.47
|Resistance 2
|1543.83
|Support 2
|1514.53
|Resistance 3
|1549.77
|Support 3
|1505.82
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 0.12% to reach ₹1534.9, following a similar trend to its competitors like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.52% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1534.9
|1.9
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1166049.82
|ICICI Bank
|1148.5
|8.6
|0.75
|1169.3
|898.85
|806515.25
|State Bank Of India
|835.2
|5.15
|0.62
|834.6
|543.15
|745383.59
|Axis Bank
|1157.1
|7.35
|0.64
|1182.8
|854.1
|357147.06
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1579.1
|3.3
|0.21
|2063.0
|1552.55
|313697.15
An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1536.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1523.87 and ₹1540.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1523.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹1537.60. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -9.50% to ₹1537.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|0.34%
|6 Months
|3.76%
|YTD
|-10.36%
|1 Year
|-9.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1540.52
|Support 1
|1523.87
|Resistance 2
|1547.08
|Support 2
|1513.78
|Resistance 3
|1557.17
|Support 3
|1507.22
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 22.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 13.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1537.2 & ₹1520.05 yesterday to end at ₹1517.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!