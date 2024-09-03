Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1632.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1626.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1645.7 and closed at 1632.95. The stock reached a high of 1645.7 and a low of 1620.2. The market capitalization stood at 1239023.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 942021 shares for the bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11640.75Support 11618.6
Resistance 21654.85Support 21610.55
Resistance 31662.9Support 31596.45
03 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 15.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17826 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 942 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1632.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1645.7 & 1620.2 yesterday to end at 1626.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

