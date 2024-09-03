Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1645.7 and closed at ₹1632.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1645.7 and a low of ₹1620.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1239023.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 942021 shares for the bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1640.75
|Support 1
|1618.6
|Resistance 2
|1654.85
|Support 2
|1610.55
|Resistance 3
|1662.9
|Support 3
|1596.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 15.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 942 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1645.7 & ₹1620.2 yesterday to end at ₹1626.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.