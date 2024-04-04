Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1473.35, reached a high of ₹1495.6, and a low of ₹1471.45 before closing at ₹1479.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹1126278.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 220638 shares traded.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1519.4, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 36.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing an increase in value.
HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹23.80 lakh crore in Q4FY24, increasing by 26.4% YoY and 7.5% QoQ. Retail deposits growth was 27.8% YoY and 6.9% QoQ, while wholesale deposits grew by 19.4% YoY and around 10.9% sequentially.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.99%
|3 Months
|-14.42%
|6 Months
|-3.09%
|YTD
|-13.28%
|1 Year
|-7.96%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1482.55 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 220,638 shares on the BSE, with the closing price at ₹1479.95.
