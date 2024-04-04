Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 1482.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1519.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1473.35, reached a high of 1495.6, and a low of 1471.45 before closing at 1479.95. The market capitalization stood at 1126278.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 220638 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1519.4, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1482.55

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1519.4, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 36.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing an increase in value.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST HDFC Bank share price gains 3% as Q4 gross advances rise 55% YoY to ₹24.69 lakh crore; deposits grow 26%

HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately 23.80 lakh crore in Q4FY24, increasing by 26.4% YoY and 7.5% QoQ. Retail deposits growth was 27.8% YoY and 6.9% QoQ, while wholesale deposits grew by 19.4% YoY and around 10.9% sequentially.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/hdfc-bank-q4-update-gross-advances-rise-55-to-rs-24-69-lakh-crore-deposits-grow-26-yoy-11712202379917.html

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.99%
3 Months-14.42%
6 Months-3.09%
YTD-13.28%
1 Year-7.96%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1482.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1479.95

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1482.55 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1479.95 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 220,638 shares on the BSE, with the closing price at 1479.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!