Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1804.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1826.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1819.90 and closed lower at 1804.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1837 and a low of 1816.40 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 13,961.81 crore, with a trading volume of 292,413 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high was 1836.05, while its low was 1363.45, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25606 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1804.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1837 & 1816.4 yesterday to end at 1826.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

