Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1680.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1690 and closed at 1680.15, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1702.75 and a low of 1680.20 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 1,299,574 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a BSE volume of 108,173 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1673.74
10 Days1664.11
20 Days1664.55
50 Days1753.84
100 Days1731.64
300 Days1659.33
04 Feb 2025, 12:11 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1699.55, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1680.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1688.78 & second resistance of 1699.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1712.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1712.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

04 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -58.65% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 58.65% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1699, reflecting a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a further downturn.

04 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1699.98 and 1688.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1688.68 and selling near hourly resistance 1699.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11699.73Support 11687.78
Resistance 21704.72Support 21680.82
Resistance 31711.68Support 31675.83
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1680.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1702.75 & 1680.20 yesterday to end at 1694.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

