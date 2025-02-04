Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1690 and closed at ₹1680.15, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1702.75 and a low of ₹1680.20 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,299,574 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a BSE volume of 108,173 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1673.74
|10 Days
|1664.11
|20 Days
|1664.55
|50 Days
|1753.84
|100 Days
|1731.64
|300 Days
|1659.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1688.78 & second resistance of ₹1699.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1712.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1712.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 58.65% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1699, reflecting a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a further downturn.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1699.98 and 1688.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1688.68 and selling near hourly resistance 1699.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1699.73
|Support 1
|1687.78
|Resistance 2
|1704.72
|Support 2
|1680.82
|Resistance 3
|1711.68
|Support 3
|1675.83
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1702.75 & ₹1680.20 yesterday to end at ₹1694.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend