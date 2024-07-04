Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1789 and closed at ₹1730.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1791.9, while the low was ₹1765.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹1,34,538.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 764,292 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1786.52
|Support 1
|1757.17
|Resistance 2
|1804.93
|Support 2
|1746.23
|Resistance 3
|1815.87
|Support 3
|1727.82
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 6.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 154.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 764 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1791.9 & ₹1765.2 yesterday to end at ₹1730.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend