Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 1730.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1768.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1789 and closed at 1730.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1791.9, while the low was 1765.2. The market capitalization stands at 1,34,538.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 764,292 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:53 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11786.52Support 11757.17
Resistance 21804.93Support 21746.23
Resistance 31815.87Support 31727.82
04 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 6.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24545 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 154.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 764 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1730.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1791.9 & 1765.2 yesterday to end at 1730.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

