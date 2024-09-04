Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1635.05 and closed at ₹1626.15, experiencing a high of ₹1639.95 and a low of ₹1624.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹12,485.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1791.90 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,643 shares for the day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in HDFC Bank indicates the possibility of price declines in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1634 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1628.08 and ₹1643.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1628.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1643.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹1,638.80. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 3.33%, also reaching ₹1,638.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant gain of 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-3.61%
|6 Months
|13.64%
|YTD
|-4.21%
|1 Year
|3.33%
Some HDFC Bank board members were keen on the deal, but after much debate, the board took a collective call to not risk missing the listing deadline, people aware of the development said. HDBFS is mandated to go public by September 2025, as per RBI guidelines
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1643.43
|Support 1
|1628.08
|Resistance 2
|1649.37
|Support 2
|1618.67
|Resistance 3
|1658.78
|Support 3
|1612.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1871.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1639.95 & ₹1624.85 yesterday to end at ₹1637.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend