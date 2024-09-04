Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1637.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1634 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1635.05 and closed at 1626.15, experiencing a high of 1639.95 and a low of 1624.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at 12,485.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 1791.90 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,643 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in HDFC Bank indicates the possibility of price declines in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1634, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1637.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1634 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1628.08 and 1643.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1628.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1643.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 1,638.80. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 3.33%, also reaching 1,638.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant gain of 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-3.61%
6 Months13.64%
YTD-4.21%
1 Year3.33%
04 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST Why HDFC Bank turned down MUFJ's overtures on HDB Financial

Some HDFC Bank board members were keen on the deal, but after much debate, the board took a collective call to not risk missing the listing deadline, people aware of the development said. HDBFS is mandated to go public by September 2025, as per RBI guidelines

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/hdfc-rejects-mufjs-hdb-financial-deal-on-ipo-promoter-tag-11725364478894.html

04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11643.43Support 11628.08
Resistance 21649.37Support 21618.67
Resistance 31658.78Support 31612.73
04 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1871.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17614 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1626.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1639.95 & 1624.85 yesterday to end at 1637.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.