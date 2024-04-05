Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1505, reached a high of ₹1529.85, and closed at ₹1482.55. The low for the day was ₹1505. The market capitalization stood at ₹1160730.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1962848 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1527.9 with a percent change of 3.06 and a net change of 45.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its value.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,962,848 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1482.55.
