Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 1482.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1505, reached a high of 1529.85, and closed at 1482.55. The low for the day was 1505. The market capitalization stood at 1160730.54 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8, and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1962848 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1527.9, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹1482.55

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1527.9 with a percent change of 3.06 and a net change of 45.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its value.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1482.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,962,848 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1482.55.

