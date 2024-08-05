Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|-0.39%
|6 Months
|14.73%
|YTD
|-2.93%
|1 Year
|1.87%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1676.9
|Support 1
|1637.4
|Resistance 2
|1693.45
|Support 2
|1614.45
|Resistance 3
|1716.4
|Support 3
|1597.9
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 12.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1602 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1670.1 & ₹1631 yesterday to end at ₹1659.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend