Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 1826.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1860.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1838 and closed at 1826.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1865 and a low of 1831.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 14,22,020 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 470,447 on the BSE. Notably, the stock is near its 52-week high of 1837 and above its 52-week low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11873.02Support 11839.17
Resistance 21885.93Support 21818.23
Resistance 31906.87Support 31805.32
05 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191818
    Buy12121314
    Hold7788
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26026 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 470 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1826.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1865 & 1831.2 yesterday to end at 1860.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

