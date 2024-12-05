Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1838 and closed at ₹1826.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1865 and a low of ₹1831.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,22,020 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 470,447 on the BSE. Notably, the stock is near its 52-week high of ₹1837 and above its 52-week low of ₹1363.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1873.02
|Support 1
|1839.17
|Resistance 2
|1885.93
|Support 2
|1818.23
|Resistance 3
|1906.87
|Support 3
|1805.32
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 470 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1865 & ₹1831.2 yesterday to end at ₹1860.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend