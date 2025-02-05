Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 1680.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1722.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1690 and closed at 1680.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1726 and a low of 1680.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 12,83,700 crore, HDFC Bank's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 333,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12624 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1680.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1726 & 1680.20 yesterday to end at 1722.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

