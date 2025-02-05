Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1690 and closed at ₹1680.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1726 and a low of ₹1680.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,83,700 crore, HDFC Bank's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 333,378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1726 & ₹1680.20 yesterday to end at ₹1722.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend