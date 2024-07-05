Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 1768.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1726.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1760 and closed at 1768.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1760 and the low was 1724.15. The market capitalization stood at 1,31,361.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 978057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:22 AM IST HDFC Bank share price falls over 3% as deposits, advances growth decline in Q1

HDFC Bank share price fell as advances declined 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 24.87 lakh crore at the end of June 2024 as compared to 25.1 lakh crore at the end of March 2024.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -3.41% and is currently trading at 1667.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have gained 3.22% to reach 1667.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months4.84%
6 Months2.15%
YTD1.05%
1 Year3.22%
05 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 July, 2024: HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

05 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST HDFC Bank's deposits, advances growth fall in Apr-June

The sequential decline in loan book is mainly due to continued shedding of low yielding corporate book, including that of erstwhile HDFC.

05 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST HDFC Bank’s weight on the MSCI India Index is set to double. Does it really matter?

With the bank’s foreign shareholding now below 55%, its weight on the index is expected to increase from 4% to about 8%. But how important is this for long-term investors?

05 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11748.6Support 11714.55
Resistance 21771.2Support 21703.1
Resistance 31782.65Support 31680.5
05 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 8.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23678 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 978 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1768.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1760 & 1724.15 yesterday to end at 1768.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

