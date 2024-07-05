Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1760 and closed at ₹1768.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1760 and the low was ₹1724.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,31,361.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 978057 shares.
HDFC Bank share price fell as advances declined 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹24.87 lakh crore at the end of June 2024 as compared to ₹25.1 lakh crore at the end of March 2024.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -3.41% and is currently trading at ₹1667.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have gained 3.22% to reach ₹1667.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|4.84%
|6 Months
|2.15%
|YTD
|1.05%
|1 Year
|3.22%
The sequential decline in loan book is mainly due to continued shedding of low yielding corporate book, including that of erstwhile HDFC.
With the bank’s foreign shareholding now below 55%, its weight on the index is expected to increase from 4% to about 8%. But how important is this for long-term investors?
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1748.6
|Support 1
|1714.55
|Resistance 2
|1771.2
|Support 2
|1703.1
|Resistance 3
|1782.65
|Support 3
|1680.5
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 8.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 978 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1760 & ₹1724.15 yesterday to end at ₹1768.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend