Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 1482.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1507.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1499.95, closed at 1482.75, with a high of 1508.6 and a low of 1488.65. The market capitalization was at 1145980.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 37304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.55% to reach 1490.9. Among its peers, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.19% and -0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1491.158.40.571757.81363.451132813.33
ICICI Bank1056.5-16.7-1.561171.55898.85741909.76
State Bank Of India755.05-20.15-2.6912.1543.15673852.82
Axis Bank1116.65-15.15-1.341241.9921.0344661.88
Kotak Mahindra Bank1676.5537.952.321987.01544.15333284.73
05 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1482.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1508.6 & 1488.65 yesterday to end at 1482.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

