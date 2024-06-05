Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1499.95, closed at ₹1482.75, with a high of ₹1508.6 and a low of ₹1488.65. The market capitalization was at ₹1145980.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 37304 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.55% to reach ₹1490.9. Among its peers, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.19% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1491.15
|8.4
|0.57
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1132813.33
|ICICI Bank
|1056.5
|-16.7
|-1.56
|1171.55
|898.85
|741909.76
|State Bank Of India
|755.05
|-20.15
|-2.6
|912.1
|543.15
|673852.82
|Axis Bank
|1116.65
|-15.15
|-1.34
|1241.9
|921.0
|344661.88
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1676.55
|37.95
|2.32
|1987.0
|1544.15
|333284.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1508.6 & ₹1488.65 yesterday to end at ₹1482.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.