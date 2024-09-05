Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1637.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1637 and closed slightly higher at 1637.8. The stock reached a high of 1643.7 and dipped to a low of 1631.6. With a market capitalization of 12,517.13 crore, the bank's shares traded 302,917 times on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1791.9 and above its low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1871.0, 13.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17080 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1637.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1643.7 & 1631.6 yesterday to end at 1641.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

