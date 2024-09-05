Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1637 and closed slightly higher at ₹1637.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1643.7 and dipped to a low of ₹1631.6. With a market capitalization of ₹12,517.13 crore, the bank's shares traded 302,917 times on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1791.9 and above its low of ₹1363.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1871.0, 13.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1643.7 & ₹1631.6 yesterday to end at ₹1641.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend