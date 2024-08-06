Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 1659.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1626, closing at 1659.55. The high for the day was 1645.7, and the low was 1601.2. The market capitalization was 1230337.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 1791.9 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2241897 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22108 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1659.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1645.7 & 1601.2 yesterday to end at 1615.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

