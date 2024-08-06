Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1626, closing at ₹1659.55. The high for the day was ₹1645.7, and the low was ₹1601.2. The market capitalization was ₹1230337.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1791.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2241897 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1645.7 & ₹1601.2 yesterday to end at ₹1615.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.