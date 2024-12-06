Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.60 0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 299.45 0.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.00 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.45 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1860.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1862 and closed slightly lower at 1860.05. The stock reached a high of 1879 and a low of 1835.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of 14,263.40 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1865 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 204,004 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:18:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.37%, currently trading at 1856.90. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 14.62%, reaching 1856.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24708.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.05%
3 Months13.99%
6 Months19.62%
YTD9.16%
1 Year14.62%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11886.1Support 11841.35
Resistance 21905.4Support 21815.9
Resistance 31930.85Support 31796.6
06 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13121314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25909 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 204 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1860.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1879 & 1835.9 yesterday to end at 1863.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue