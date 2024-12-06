Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1862 and closed slightly lower at ₹1860.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1879 and a low of ₹1835.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,263.40 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1865 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 204,004 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹1856.90. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 14.62%, reaching ₹1856.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24708.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.05%
|3 Months
|13.99%
|6 Months
|19.62%
|YTD
|9.16%
|1 Year
|14.62%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1886.1
|Support 1
|1841.35
|Resistance 2
|1905.4
|Support 2
|1815.9
|Resistance 3
|1930.85
|Support 3
|1796.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 204 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1879 & ₹1835.9 yesterday to end at ₹1863.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend