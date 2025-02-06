Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1731.05 and closed at ₹1722.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1744 and a low of ₹1718.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹13,292,187.2 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 229,559 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 13.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1744 & ₹1718.70 yesterday to end at ₹1737.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend