Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 1793.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1749.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1794.8 and closed slightly lower at 1793.35, with the day's high matching the opening price and a low of 1746.3. The market capitalization stood at 13,71,914 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock reached a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 402,803 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8853 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1793.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1794.8 & 1746.3 yesterday to end at 1749.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

