Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1794.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹1793.35, with the day's high matching the opening price and a low of ₹1746.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,71,914 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 402,803 shares traded during the session.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1794.8 & ₹1746.3 yesterday to end at ₹1749.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.