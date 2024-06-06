Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1551.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1558.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1565 and closed at 1551.3. The stock's high for the day was 1565 and the low was 1546.85. The market capitalization was 1185250.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 125455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1564.28 and 1551.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1551.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1564.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1551.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1565 & 1546.85 yesterday to end at 1551.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

