Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock sees gains in trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's open price on the last day was ₹1534.4, closing at ₹1533. The high for the day was ₹1540, while the low was ₹1507.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹1154415.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 715787 shares.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1528.0 and a low of 1522.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1524.68 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1522.47 and 1519.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.28
|Support 1
|1521.13
|Resistance 2
|1529.72
|Support 2
|1519.42
|Resistance 3
|1531.43
|Support 3
|1515.98
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The HDFC Bank stock recorded a low of ₹1518 and a high of ₹1534.5 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 7.60% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM has increased by 7.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1525.15, up by 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1532.83 and 1522.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1522.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1532.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1529.43
|Support 1
|1524.68
|Resistance 2
|1531.97
|Support 2
|1522.47
|Resistance 3
|1534.18
|Support 3
|1519.93
Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1521.69
|10 Days
|1515.10
|20 Days
|1512.93
|50 Days
|1464.06
|100 Days
|1525.02
|300 Days
|1549.09
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1528.2, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1518.65
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1528.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1505.7 and ₹1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 28.50% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is 28.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1525.5, up by 0.45%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 1537.23 and 1525.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1525.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1537.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1532.83
|Support 1
|1522.83
|Resistance 2
|1538.67
|Support 2
|1518.67
|Resistance 3
|1542.83
|Support 3
|1512.83
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1525.65, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1518.65
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1525.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1505.7 and ₹1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.67% to reach ₹1528.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While State Bank of India is declining, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1528.75
|10.1
|0.67
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1161377.72
|ICICI Bank
|1149.05
|7.05
|0.62
|1169.3
|898.85
|806901.48
|State Bank Of India
|807.6
|-23.95
|-2.88
|836.0
|543.15
|720751.66
|Axis Bank
|1153.95
|12.9
|1.13
|1182.8
|854.1
|356174.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1627.5
|80.25
|5.19
|2063.0
|1544.15
|323312.08
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.56% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 73.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1530.1, up by 0.75%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1534.0 & a low of 1522.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1537.23
|Support 1
|1525.73
|Resistance 2
|1541.37
|Support 2
|1518.37
|Resistance 3
|1548.73
|Support 3
|1514.23
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates potential for upward price movement. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1531.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1518.65
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1531.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1505.7 and ₹1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹1520.80. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have decreased by -12.05% to ₹1520.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|2.53%
|6 Months
|2.42%
|YTD
|-11.1%
|1 Year
|-12.05%
Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1539.1
|Support 1
|1505.7
|Resistance 2
|1556.55
|Support 2
|1489.75
|Resistance 3
|1572.5
|Support 3
|1472.3
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19352 k
The trading volume yesterday was 13.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 715 k.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1533 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1540 & ₹1507.25 yesterday to end at ₹1533. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
