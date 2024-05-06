Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1518.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1528.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's open price on the last day was 1534.4, closing at 1533. The high for the day was 1540, while the low was 1507.25. The market capitalization stood at 1154415.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 715787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1528.0 and a low of 1522.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1524.68 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1522.47 and 1519.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.28Support 11521.13
Resistance 21529.72Support 21519.42
Resistance 31531.43Support 31515.98
06 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock recorded a low of 1518 and a high of 1534.5 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 7.60% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM has increased by 7.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1525.15, up by 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1532.83 and 1522.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1522.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1532.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11529.43Support 11524.68
Resistance 21531.97Support 21522.47
Resistance 31534.18Support 31519.93
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1521.69
10 Days1515.10
20 Days1512.93
50 Days1464.06
100 Days1525.02
300 Days1549.09
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1528.2, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1518.65

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1528.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1505.7 and 1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

06 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 28.50% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is 28.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1525.5, up by 0.45%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between levels of 1537.23 and 1525.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1525.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1537.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11532.83Support 11522.83
Resistance 21538.67Support 21518.67
Resistance 31542.83Support 31512.83
06 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1525.65, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1518.65

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1525.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1505.7 and 1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.67% to reach 1528.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While State Bank of India is declining, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1528.7510.10.671757.81363.451161377.72
ICICI Bank1149.057.050.621169.3898.85806901.48
State Bank Of India807.6-23.95-2.88836.0543.15720751.66
Axis Bank1153.9512.91.131182.8854.1356174.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1627.580.255.192063.01544.15323312.08
06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.56% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 73.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1530.1, up by 0.75%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1534.0 & a low of 1522.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.23Support 11525.73
Resistance 21541.37Support 21518.37
Resistance 31548.73Support 31514.23
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.62% to reach 1528, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India's shares are declining, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1528.09.350.621757.81363.451160807.95
ICICI Bank1151.359.350.821169.3898.85808516.61
State Bank Of India810.2-21.35-2.57836.0543.15723072.06
Axis Bank1152.0511.00.961182.8854.1355588.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1615.968.654.442063.01544.15321007.68
06 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates potential for upward price movement. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1531.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1518.65

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1531.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1505.7 and 1539.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1505.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1539.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 1520.80. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have decreased by -12.05% to 1520.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months2.53%
6 Months2.42%
YTD-11.1%
1 Year-12.05%
06 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11539.1Support 11505.7
Resistance 21556.55Support 21489.75
Resistance 31572.5Support 31472.3
06 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19352 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 715 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1533 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1540 & 1507.25 yesterday to end at 1533. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.