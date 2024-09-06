Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1643.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹1641.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1649.9 and a low of ₹1641.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,542.29 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded a volume of 266,263 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1791.9, while its 52-week low is ₹1363.45.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1649.77
|Support 1
|1641.87
|Resistance 2
|1653.78
|Support 2
|1637.98
|Resistance 3
|1657.67
|Support 3
|1633.97
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1871.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1649.9 & ₹1641.8 yesterday to end at ₹1645.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend