Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 1615.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1601 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank opened at 1621.25 and closed at 1615.15 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 1632.85, while the lowest was 1593.2. The market capitalization stood at 1,21,9558.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1791.9, and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 227,418 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11625.03Support 11585.38
Resistance 21648.82Support 21569.52
Resistance 31664.68Support 31545.73
07 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 16.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14141717
    Hold8844
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22195 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1615.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1632.85 & 1593.2 yesterday to end at 1601. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

