Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1621.25 and closed at ₹1615.15 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹1632.85, while the lowest was ₹1593.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,21,9558.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1791.9, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 227,418 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1625.03
|Support 1
|1585.38
|Resistance 2
|1648.82
|Support 2
|1569.52
|Resistance 3
|1664.68
|Support 3
|1545.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 16.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1632.85 & ₹1593.2 yesterday to end at ₹1601. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.