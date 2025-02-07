Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1735.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹1737.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹1747.45 and a low of ₹1724.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,334,726.85 crore, HDFC Bank has a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,115 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1751.93
|Support 1
|1730.93
|Resistance 2
|1758.97
|Support 2
|1716.97
|Resistance 3
|1772.93
|Support 3
|1709.93
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 12.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1747.45 & ₹1724.05 yesterday to end at ₹1744.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend