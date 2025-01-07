Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1739.9 and closed at ₹1749.3, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1757.45 and a low of ₹1705 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,337,841 crores, HDFC Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880 and the 52-week low at ₹1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 1,741,889 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1743.83
|Support 1
|1692.43
|Resistance 2
|1776.22
|Support 2
|1673.42
|Resistance 3
|1795.23
|Support 3
|1641.03
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1741 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1757.45 & ₹1705 yesterday to end at ₹1710.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.