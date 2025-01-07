Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 1749.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1710.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1739.9 and closed at 1749.3, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1757.45 and a low of 1705 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,337,841 crores, HDFC Bank's 52-week high stands at 1880 and the 52-week low at 1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 1,741,889 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11743.83Support 11692.43
Resistance 21776.22Support 21673.42
Resistance 31795.23Support 31641.03
07 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8950 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1741 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1749.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1757.45 & 1705 yesterday to end at 1710.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

