Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1551.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1559.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1565 and closed at 1551.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1565 and the low was 1546.85. The market cap stood at 1185668.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 251256 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11568.1Support 11549.25
Resistance 21576.2Support 21538.5
Resistance 31586.95Support 31530.4
07 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 20.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19373 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1551.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1565 & 1546.85 yesterday to end at 1551.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.