Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1518.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1520.05 and closed at 1518.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1534.5, and the low was 1518. The market capitalization stood at 1157570.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 248692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18860 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1518.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1534.5 & 1518 yesterday to end at 1518.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

