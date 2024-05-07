Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1520.05 and closed at ₹1518.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1534.5, and the low was ₹1518. The market capitalization stood at ₹1157570.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 248692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 22.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1534.5 & ₹1518 yesterday to end at ₹1518.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
