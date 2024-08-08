Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's last day trading data shows an open price of ₹1620.95, close price of ₹1601, with a high of ₹1628.5 and low of ₹1603. The market capitalization stands at ₹1237764.54 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. BSE volume recorded at 133278 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹1629.45. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -1.60% to ₹1629.45. In contrast, Nifty has seen a significant rise of 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|13.54%
|YTD
|-5.02%
|1 Year
|-1.6%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1633.93
|Support 1
|1609.13
|Resistance 2
|1642.87
|Support 2
|1593.27
|Resistance 3
|1658.73
|Support 3
|1584.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1628.5 & ₹1603 yesterday to end at ₹1624.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend