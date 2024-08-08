Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 1601 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's last day trading data shows an open price of 1620.95, close price of 1601, with a high of 1628.5 and low of 1603. The market capitalization stands at 1237764.54 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. BSE volume recorded at 133278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 1629.45. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -1.60% to 1629.45. In contrast, Nifty has seen a significant rise of 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months13.54%
YTD-5.02%
1 Year-1.6%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11633.93Support 11609.13
Resistance 21642.87Support 21593.27
Resistance 31658.73Support 31584.33
08 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192120
    Buy14141617
    Hold8844
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22036 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1601 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1628.5 & 1603 yesterday to end at 1624.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

