Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Decline in Today’s Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1710.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1710.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1721.45 and a low of ₹1700 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,308,242 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, peaking at ₹1880 and bottoming out at ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 264,321 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1699.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1714.1
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1703.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1691.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1691.03 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹1711.50. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 3.00%, reaching ₹1711.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.35%
|3 Months
|8.34%
|6 Months
|4.7%
|YTD
|-3.35%
|1 Year
|3.0%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1724.07
|Support 1
|1703.07
|Resistance 2
|1733.03
|Support 2
|1691.03
|Resistance 3
|1745.07
|Support 3
|1682.07
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8613 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1710.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1721.45 & ₹1700 yesterday to end at ₹1714.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.