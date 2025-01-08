Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Decline in Today’s Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 1714.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1710.35 and closed slightly lower at 1710.30. The stock reached a high of 1721.45 and a low of 1700 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,308,242 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, peaking at 1880 and bottoming out at 1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 264,321 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:35:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1699.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1714.1

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1703.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1691.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1691.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15:07 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 1711.50. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 3.00%, reaching 1711.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.35%
3 Months8.34%
6 Months4.7%
YTD-3.35%
1 Year3.0%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11724.07Support 11703.07
Resistance 21733.03Support 21691.03
Resistance 31745.07Support 31682.07
08 Jan 2025, 08:35:54 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8613 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1710.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1721.45 & 1700 yesterday to end at 1714.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

