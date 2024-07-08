Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -4.55 %. The stock closed at 1726.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1648.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1688.95 and closed at 1726.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1688.95 and the low was 1642.05. The market capitalization stood at 1253892.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1763107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1726.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1688.95 & 1642.05 yesterday to end at 1726.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

