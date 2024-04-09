Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1557.7 and closed at ₹1549.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1557.7 and the low was ₹1541.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1174518.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 303093 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1549.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on BSE had a volume of 303,093 shares with a closing price of ₹1549.4.