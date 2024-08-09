Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1627.3 and closed at ₹1624.9. The high for the day was ₹1652.95 and the low was ₹1619. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹1,250,866.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 490,151 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1652.95 & ₹1619 yesterday to end at ₹1642.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend