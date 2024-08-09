Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1624.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1642.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1627.3 and closed at 1624.9. The high for the day was 1652.95 and the low was 1619. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 1,250,866.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 490,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21739 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1624.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1652.95 & 1619 yesterday to end at 1642.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

