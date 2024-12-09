Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1856.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1867 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1859.75 and closed at 1863.80, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1864.15 and a low of 1843.70 throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at 14,18,771 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1879 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 308,836 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1867, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1856.5

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1866.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1875.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1875.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at 1867.70. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 13.82%, reaching 1867.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months12.64%
6 Months17.96%
YTD8.58%
1 Year13.82%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11866.2Support 11846.0
Resistance 21875.3Support 21834.9
Resistance 31886.4Support 31825.8
09 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 5.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13121314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25663 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1863.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1864.15 & 1843.7 yesterday to end at 1856.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

