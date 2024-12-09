Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1859.75 and closed at ₹1863.80, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1864.15 and a low of ₹1843.70 throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹14,18,771 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1879 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 308,836 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1866.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1875.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1875.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹1867.70. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 13.82%, reaching ₹1867.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|12.64%
|6 Months
|17.96%
|YTD
|8.58%
|1 Year
|13.82%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1866.2
|Support 1
|1846.0
|Resistance 2
|1875.3
|Support 2
|1834.9
|Resistance 3
|1886.4
|Support 3
|1825.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 5.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1864.15 & ₹1843.7 yesterday to end at ₹1856.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend