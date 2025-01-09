Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1714.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1694.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1711 and closed at 1714.1, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1712.05 and a low of 1683 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 13,10,460 crores. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 251,904 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8782 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1714.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1712.05 & 1683 yesterday to end at 1694.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

