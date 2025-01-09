Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1711 and closed at ₹1714.1, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1712.05 and a low of ₹1683 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹13,10,460 crores. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 251,904 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1712.05 & ₹1683 yesterday to end at ₹1694.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.